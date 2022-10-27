Report: Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

The team reportedly shipped out a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney.

The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his explosiveness when he is on the field, as evidenced by Week 5 of his rookie season when he tallied 10 receptions for 189 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. However, health has slowed down the start to Toney’s NFL career in a major way.

Toney was limited to 10 games in 2021 due to a long list of injuries. The injury bug has plagued him once again in 2022, as he played just twice through seven weeks. He picked up his only two catches on the season in Week 2 and missed each of the Giants’ last five games due to lingering hamstring issues.

Kansas City is banking on Toney’s first-round talent in 2022 and beyond. The team now has him under contract through the 2024 season as part of his rookie deal. He will have a $1.9 million cap hit in 2023 and $2.5 million cap hit in 2024.

Kansas City is on its bye week in Week 8, so Toney will have a chance to make his team debut on Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. The 6-1 Giants, meanwhile, will try to keep their surprising start to the season going on Sunday when they visit the Seattle Seahawks.