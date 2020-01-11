Report: Chicharito to meet with Galaxy officials to seal $10m deal

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is on the brink of completing a move to MLS.

The 31-year-old Mexican striker and Los Angeles Galaxy officials are set to meet on Monday to negotiate a contract, according to Marca.

It is reported that Galaxy will pay Sevilla $10 million for El Tri’s all-time leading goalscorer, who moved to Spain on a three-year deal in September from West Ham for $11 million.

Chicharito has reportedly given Los Angeles a “yes” on a proposed offer, and is now only a signature away from joining compatriots Carlos Vela and Jonathan dos Santos in the City of Angels. The forward has been linked to MLS for several years, but is now closer to league than ever before.

Sevilla recently notified Hernandez that he’s not Julen Lopetegui’s first choice at striker, a position that former PSV star Luuk De Jong and Munir El Haddadi are currently battling for. With the desire to be a regular starter at this stage of his career, Galaxy’s offer for Hernandez to be the face of the club entertains the Mexico international.

In late 2019, Chicharito admitted that he’d be open to a move to MLS. “Yes. Definitely,” Hernandez said. “Look, I am always thinking about my future. I want to be as open as I can to any opportunity. MLS is a league that is improving. It is an opportunity. Every league is an opportunity.”

Hernandez, who had successful spells at Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen, has made nine league appearances for Sevilla this season, scoring once.