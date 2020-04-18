Report: Chicago native Michael Finley interviews for Bulls GM job

Arturas Karnisovas is working on getting his new Chicago front office staff in place because, while it may not happen for a few months, there is a draft and an off-season to prepare for eventually.

Karnisovas was known to have permission to interview three people — Mark Hughes (L.A. Clippers), Matt Lloyd (Orlando), and Marc Eversley (Philadelphia) — but now it seems there is a fourth person. Chicago-area native and Dallas front office VP Michael Finley was interviewed, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Sources: Mavericks vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley interviewed for the Bulls' general manager job. Finley, a Chicago native who was twice an All-Star in his 15-year career, has spent the last seven seasons in the Dallas front office. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 18, 2020





Every name mentioned so far is someone considered ready for the next step up in their career.

Karnisovas is trying to hire a GM to replace Gar Forman, who was fired as part of a much-needed front office overhaul. John Paxson — with Forman the other half of the old power structure in Chicago — was given the title of senior adviser of basketball operations, but he will have no power over player personnel moves.

Eventually, Karnisovas will have to deal with the head coaching position and Jim Boylen, who wants to retain the job. Karnisovas intends to get the front office set up first.

