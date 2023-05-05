Chicago Bears sign fifth-round pick CB Terell Smith

Bears sign fifth-round pick Terell Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with fifth-round cornerback, Terell Smith, according to the team.

Terell Smith, a cornerback out of Minnesota, played five years in college. He racked up 37 collegiate games under his belt. He created 109 total tackles, two sacks and four interceptions.

According to the report, his deal is four years, $4.115 million, $275,884 signing bonus.

Earlier Thursday, the Bears signed fifth-round pick Noah Sewell to a deal similar to Smith's.

