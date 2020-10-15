Report: Chicago Bears out on Le'Veon Bell free agent signing sweepstakes

Report: Le'Veon Bell narrows short list to three teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are reportedly out of the running in the Le'Veon Bell sweepstakes. According to Jeremy Fowler, Bell has narrowed his list to three teams, and the Bears didn’t make the cut.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

Many fans and pundits thought the Bears could be a good fit for Bell, as the team lost Tarik Cohen earlier this year to a torn ACL.

Bell was one of the most dynamic running backs in the league with the Steelers, before he infamously held out for the 2018 season. Bell then signed with the New York Jets, but has never been able to produce at the levels he did in Pittsburgh. This season Bell has only rushed the ball 19 times for 74 yards.

The Jets cut Bell on Tuesday night, making him a free agent once again. Looking at Bell’s twitter page, it looks like he’s excited for a fresh start.