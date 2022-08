Free agent receiver Chester Rogers is visiting the Texans tonight, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rogers has drawn interest from “multiple teams,” Schefter adds.

Rogers, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Colts. He spent four seasons in Indianapolis, appearing in 53 games with 22 starts. He caught 111 passes for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns in his time with the Colts.

He went to camp with the Dolphins in 2020 but joined the Titans’ practice squad after not making Miami’s roster. Rogers did not play a game that season.

In 2021, Rogers played 16 games with two starts with Tennessee. He caught 30 passes for 301 total yards and a touchdown. He saw action on 464 offensive snaps and 102 on special teams.

Report: Chester Rogers visiting Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk