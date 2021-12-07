Report: Cheryl Reeve will be USA basketball coach through 2024 Olympics

Cheryl Reeve is the next coach of the U.S. women’s basketball team, according to a report by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

Her appointment will be made official during a USA Basketball press conference on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Reeve will be responsible for leading the U.S. women’s basketball team through the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the program will attempt to win an eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

She will take the reins from Dawn Staley, who recommended Reeve for the job back in August after saying that she didn’t plan to lead the team through another Olympic cycle.

Reeve was non-committal at the time, though she did express her belief that the team’s next head coach should be in the WNBA. The last two coaches – Staley (South Carolina) and Geno Auriemma (UConn) – both came from collegiate ranks.

“It’s all WNBA players [on the roster],” Reeve told the Star Tribune in August. “I would like to see a WNBA coach lead the next team if Dawn is truly done.”

Reeve’s coaching background

Reeve has been head coach of the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx since 2010, leading the team to 11 consecutive playoff appearances and four WNBA titles (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017).

She has also been a consistent presence in USA Basketball since 2014, serving as an assistant coach at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and also at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Reeve’s coaching career began in 1988 when she served as an assistant coach at her alma mater, La Salle University. After a decade in the college ranks – with stints at George Washington University and then Indiana State – she moved to the WNBA. She spent nine years as a WNBA assistant coach – Charlotte (2001-02, 2004-05), Cleveland (2003) and Detroit (2006-09) – before being hired by the Lynx.

