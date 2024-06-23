Report: Chelsea ready to trigger termination clause of Barcelona’s No. 1 transfer target

Barcelona are facing a two-fold challenge in their attempt to sign Nico Williams.

Initially, it was reported that his high salary demands could pose a significant problem and now, a report from Mundo Deportivo indicates that Chelsea are willing to pay the termination clause to Athletic Bilbao, making the situation even more difficult for Barcelona.

Nico had a standout season with Athletic Bilbao, and his performances in the Euro Cup have put him on the radar of several top clubs across Europe.

Chelsea are the latest club to show a strong interest in him and it is said that they are “betting big” on signing the winger.

What led Chelsea to Nico Williams?

Initially, Chelsea’s first choice was Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. However, it seems Olise might prefer a move to Bayern Munich, although nothing is confirmed yet.

As a result, Chelsea are now prepared to pay Nico Williams’ termination clause, which is reportedly around €60 million, although the exact amount is not officially disclosed.

Barcelona might miss out on signing Nico Williams. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

As reported before, Nico is asking for a substantial salary, which Barcelona cannot afford at the moment.

The club is already struggling to register its current players due to an enormous wage bill and adding another high-earning player would be a risky move for Barcelona.

How can Barcelona sign Nico Williams?

Interestingly, there is a small chance that Barcelona could make room for Nico if they manage to sell a high-value player.

This potential sale could free up the necessary funds to meet Williams’ salary demands and pay the termination clause. However, this is a complicated scenario and depends on several factors falling into place perfectly.

In summary, Barcelona’s efforts to sign Nico Williams are facing major hurdles due to his high salary demands and Chelsea’s willingness to pay his termination clause.

Barcelona’s financial constraints make it difficult to take on another expensive player, but a significant player sale could potentially change the situation.

For now, Chelsea seem to be in a stronger position to secure the talented winger’s signature.