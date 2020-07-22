Dean Henderson to Chelsea talk is heating up as the Manchester United goalkeeper, on loan at Sheffield United, is a rising star between the sticks.

A report from The Manchester Evening News states that Chelsea have offered the goalkeeper $216,000 per week as Frank Lampard looks to upgrade his goalkeeping department and move on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Per the report, Henderson wants to play regularly for Man United but if that won’t happen next season he is willing to move away permanently.

However, The Times state that Henderson wants to move out on loan again rather than move away from Manchester United permanently, as he wants to push for the starting spot at Old Trafford.

Henderson, 23, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United and the Blades want to keep him for next season too. However, given David de Gea’s recent wobbles in goal for Man United, perhaps Henderson could challenge him for the starting spot?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already said Henderson will play for Manchester United and England in the future but despite his superb form this season, it appears Man United don’t view him as ready to push De Gea out as their starter.

It’s easy to understand why Dean Henderson to Chelsea would be good for the Blues and the goalkeeper, but why would Man United sell to a direct top four rival and strengthen their shaky defense? Because, let’s be honest, it’s unlikely Man United will loan Henderson to Chelsea.

Henderson is contracted to Man United until the summer of 2020, so his value is now at its highest point and given the fact De Gea signed a new four-year contract in September 2019, it is clear he’s the main man for the foreseeable future.

There’s no doubt Chelsea need a new goalkeeper and have money to spend but Henderson has come through the ranks at Manchester United and wants to be their number one. How long will he wait to make that a reality?

Report: Chelsea make offer for Dean Henderson originally appeared on NBCSports.com