Report: Chelsea Lane leaving Warriors for a new team

After three seasons helping Warriors players get healthy, Chelsea Lane is reportedly leaving to take a job with the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping Trea Young is the next Steph Curry. Now the Hawks will employee the trainer that has worked closely with Curry himself the last three years.

Chelsea Lane, the popular head of phyiscal performance and sports medicine for the Warriors, is leaving the back-to-back champs to take a job with the Hawks, according to The Athletic.

Lane's new title with the Hawks, according to The Athletic, will be Executive Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine.

Lane is the latest member of the Warriors' staff to leave for Atlanta. Travis Schlenk left last offseason to become the general manager and head of basketball operations. Dan Martinez was the Senior Director of Public Relations for the Warriors until he became the Senior Director of Team Operations for the Hawks last August.

The Warriors were riddled with injuries during the 2017-18 season and Lane was always nearby whenever a player showed signs that he might need medical attention.

During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson suffered a sprained left ankle after being undercut by JR Smith. Draymond Green and Steve Kerr didn't think Thompson would be able to play in Game 2 against the Cavs. But he did. How? It was all Lane, according to Mychal Thompson.

"Chelsea, the Warriors trainers, man -- I told her last night she's a miracle worker," Mychal said on KNBR 680 back in early June. "The Klay Thompson that I saw on Friday night ... I almost told him, I said, 'Man, Klay, maybe you should just wait until Wednesday to play. The way he was walking, the pain he was in, his ankle looked all puffy and swollen ... Saturday night he started bouncing on the ankle and said, 'Man, I'm doing much better.' He went to treatment twice a day, and at home he was sitting down with the ice, had the compression sock on."