Report: Chelsea Block Stars from Olympics for Key Pre-Season

Chelsea’s Tough Decision: Blocking Fernandez and Mudryk from the Olympics

Chelsea have made a significant and somewhat controversial decision to block Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from representing Argentina and Ukraine respectively at the upcoming Olympic Games. This move, aimed at ensuring a smooth pre-season under new head coach Enzo Maresca, has sparked a mix of reactions within the football community.

Prioritising Pre-Season Preparations

The rationale behind Chelsea’s decision is clear: the Premier League club wants Maresca to start the next season with a fully-fit squad, especially after the previous campaign was marred by injuries. “Chelsea have officially blocked Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from representing Argentina and Ukraine respectively at the upcoming Olympic Games to prevent the pair from missing crucial pre-season preparations under their new head coach, Enzo Maresca,” reports The Daily Mail.

Both players are set to compete in international tournaments this summer, with Fernandez playing for Argentina in the Copa America and Mudryk representing Ukraine at Euro 2024. Chelsea’s concern is that additional participation in the Olympics would exhaust these key players, compromising their readiness for the club’s busy schedule ahead.

Injury Woes and Future Plans

Chelsea’s last season was plagued by injuries, a situation they are keen to avoid repeating. “The Premier League club want Maresca to go into the next season with a fully-fit squad to choose from, having seen how their last campaign was plagued by injuries from start to finish.” The club’s cautious approach is understandable given the high stakes of maintaining player fitness.

Other major clubs are also considering similar restrictions. Manchester United are reportedly reluctant to release Alejandro Garnacho for the Olympics, and Real Madrid might withhold Kylian Mbappe, despite the Olympics being held in his hometown of Paris.

Strategic Management of Player Commitments

Fernandez, who recently underwent surgery after a demanding season, is seen as crucial to Maresca’s plans. “Fernandez is a proud Argentinian who was willing to play in both the Copa America and Olympics, but Chelsea feel their decision has been taken in his best interest.” The club believes that skipping the Olympics will allow Fernandez to fully recover and integrate into Maresca’s system during pre-season.

Similarly, Mudryk’s involvement in Euro 2024 for Ukraine means he will also miss the Olympics. His participation in the European tournament is significant, but Chelsea aim to ensure he is fit and ready for the upcoming season where he will be a key player on the left wing.

Looking Ahead

Chelsea are facing a packed calendar next season, including competing in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Europa Conference League, and the Club World Cup. The decision to block Fernandez and Mudryk from the Olympics reflects the club’s strategic prioritisation of its competitive goals and player health.

This approach highlights the balancing act football clubs must perform between national team duties and club commitments, especially in an era where player welfare is increasingly in focus.