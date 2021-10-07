In this article:

The Packers’ apparently have another injury at linebacker.

With Za'Darius Smith already on injured reserve, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that rotational edge rusher Chauncey Rivers suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. Rivers is being evaluated for a potentially significant injury.

The Packers listed Rivers as limited on Wednesday’s injury report with a knee injury.

With Jaylon Smith set to join Green Bay, Rivers is likely headed to injured reserve on Thursday to make room for the veteran linebacker.

The Packers claimed Rivers off waivers from the Ravens in August. He’s played 22 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, making a pair of tackles.

Report: Chauncey Rivers likely heading to IR after suffering non-contact injury in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk