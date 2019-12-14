Report: Chase Young plans on returning to Ohio State in lieu of entering NFL Draft

The Redskins are unlikely to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but there is certainly a scenario where the teams that finish ahead of them would be in need of quarterbacks. If that's the case, then Washington could be in line to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who's widely considered to be the highest-graded player in the draft.

But in an interview with TMZ, Young said his "plan" is to return to Ohio State for his senior year. Young set a school record with 16.5 sacks and counting this season despite missing two games due to suspension.

The Buckeyes are the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, slated to face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 for the right to play in the national championship. Ohio State hasn't won the title since 2014, when Young was still in high school.

It's unknown whether he'd enter the draft if OSU wins it all. For now, Young's draft status will be something for the Redskins-who will enter the offseason with a plethora of roster needs-to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

