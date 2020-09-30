Report: Chase Young expected to miss Ravens game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Ravens, per an NFL Network report.

Young injured his groin in last week's loss to Cleveland and missed almost the entire game. The team performed an MRI on Monday and the results came back generally encouraging.

The No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, Young jumped out to a dominant start of the season. Through two games he was tied for the NFL lead in sacks and was already proving to be a disruptive force for Washington's defense.

That defense took some hits in Cleveland, not only losing Young but also defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. He will likely miss the full season with a torn bicep.

The news was much less severe with Young, though if he misses Sunday's game against Baltimore, expect veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan to see a significant uptick in his snaps.