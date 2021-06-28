Report: Chase Winovich is staying local for summer after missing spring practices

New England Patriots outside linebacker Chase Winovich will spend the summer near the team’s facility, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Winovich, a native of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, missed most of the team’s voluntary organized team activities and all of mandatory minicamp.

It is atypical for players in holdout situations to participate in voluntary OTAs, so it’s possible Winovich is dealing with a medical issue.

He was not listed with an injury in Week 17 on the practice report and played 90% of defensive snaps in the finale. He is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract, which will give him $850,000 in new cash in 2021.

Here’s what Reiss wrote about Winovich’s situation:

“Third-year outside linebacker Chase Winovich was one of five players not spotted on the field at Patriots mandatory minicamp in mid-June, sparking questions about his absence — especially since he had taken part in prior voluntary spring practices. One follow-up: Winovich has stayed local since minicamp, connecting with teammates at Gillette Stadium as the focus turns to preparations for the start of training camp.”

Winovich is a part of an outside linebacker group which includes Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins. The team has made major investments at the position in free agency (Judon, Van Noy) and the draft (Winovich, a third-rounder; Uche, a second-rounder; Perkins, a third-rounder).

