Report: Chase Roullier to undergo knee surgery that could end his 2022 season

Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week that will likely end his 2022 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, though both the team and Roullier could revisit the injury later in the year.

Roullier originally went down during Washington’s loss in Detroit in Week 2 after an awkward pileup at the line of scrimmage. If his injury will preclude him from finishing out the remainder of the season, this will be the second consecutive year the Commanders’ starting center will have his season ended prematurely. Roullier suffered a fractured fibula that limited him to eight games in 2021.

It's another blow to Washington’s depth chart, as the team is already on their third center just four games into the season. Wes Schweitzer was slated to take Roullier’s spot at center after the latter’s injury, but was placed on IR after suffering both a concussion and a hamstring issue within the last month.

With Roullier out for perhaps the season and Schweitzer out for at least the next three games, backup center Nick Martin—a five-year veteran who Washington signed two weeks ago—will likely maintain the starting role at center.

Washington’s offensive line was already reeling this season, having allowed an NFL-high 17 sacks through the first four weeks. Now, with Roullier, Schweitzer, as well as starting right guard Trai Turner (quad) sidelined for the time being, the team will have to make do with a collection of backups and out-of-position players for the next few weeks.

“We’re on our third center now, and that’s—you know, I mean, [expletive], we’re four weeks into the season. That’s frustrating,” Ron Rivera said Monday about the Commanders’ injury woes.

In additional injury news, wide receiver Jahan Dotson will also be out for the next one or two weeks with a hamstring problem. Defensive end Chase Young will need a few more weeks to recover from an ACL tear that he suffered last season. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. could be returning to action this week, though, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an attempted carjacking in August.

Washington’s next test will be against Tennessee in Week 5 at home. The Titans’ defense has put up 10 sacks thus far, 13th best in the NFL.