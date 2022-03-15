The Chargers reportedly won’t be looking for a new backup quarterback in 2022.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chase Daniel has agreed to a new deal to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Herbert. The one-year deal is worth $2.25 million.

Daniel signed with the Chargers last year and took five snaps in his lone appearance of the season. Daniel previously spent time with the Lions, Bears, Saints, and Chiefs.

Assuming he makes the Chargers’ 53-man roster, the 2022 season will be Daniel’s 13th as an NFL player. He has only started five times over that span, which makes for a lot of money without much activity over the course of his career.

Report: Chase Daniel re-signing with Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk