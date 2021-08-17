Report: Chase Claypool does not have significant injury

Chase Claypool‘s injury apparently looked worse than it is. Thankfully for the Steelers, who surely are breathing a sigh of relief.

Claypool was helped off the field by teammates near the end of practice Tuesday, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports it was not a significant injury.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after practice the team’s medical staff was evaluating Claypool.

The receiver remained on the ground after trying to catch a long pass on the next-to-last play of the day. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron helped Claypool off the field, and Claypool headed directly to the training room.

Claypool, 23, caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie after the Steelers made him a second-round choice.

