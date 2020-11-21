Report: Charlotte Hornets nearing agreement on 4-year, $120 million deal with Gordon Haywa
After making a big splash in the NBA Draft by drafting LaMelo Ball, the Hornets made a big splash in free agency on Saturday by reportedly agreeing to a deal with Gordon Hayward. The deal would be for four years, totaling $120 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hornets entered Saturday with roughly $19 million in cap space, meaning some cap maneuvering may be required to fit Hayward under the cap. Hayward will join a roster that features a host of guards and forwards for now