Report: Charlotte Hornets, Kelly Oubre nearing a deal

Charlotte has some cap space left — $14 million, give or take — and is looking for some upgrades. For example, there were having a conversation with Lauri Markkanen.

The Hornets now are close to a deal with Kelly Oubre, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Veteran free agent forward Kelly Oubre is in discussions with the Charlotte Hornets, per sources. There’s no agreement tonight, but talks are ongoing. Could be a good fit with a young, athletic Hornets team. Averaged 15.4 ppg for the Warriors last season. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) August 6, 2021

Free agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and Charlotte Hornets are finalizing an agreement on a multiyear deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/RO2WtD7Zza — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2021

Oubre had his best success last season with the Warriors playing as a small-ball four, a position where the Hornets are looking for more depth. The Hornets could use his athleticism as they want to get out and run, but he shot 31.6% from 3 last season and Charlotte also needs to space the floor from that position. Does Oubre have that next step in him?

Then there’s the question of money. Oubre made $14 million last season, but the offers up to this point were topping out around the mid-level exception of $9.5 million. The Hornets and Oubre at talking about a multi-year deal starting at around $12 million, reports Haynes.

Expect this deal to get done soon, Oubre will want to before more cap space around the league dries up.

