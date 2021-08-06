Report: Charlotte Hornets, Kelly Oubre nearing a deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlotte has some cap space left — $14 million, give or take — and is looking for some upgrades. For example, there were having a conversation with Lauri Markkanen.

The Hornets now are close to a deal with Kelly Oubre, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Oubre had his best success last season with the Warriors playing as a small-ball four, a position where the Hornets are looking for more depth. The Hornets could use his athleticism as they want to get out and run, but he shot 31.6% from 3 last season and Charlotte also needs to space the floor from that position. Does Oubre have that next step in him?

Then there’s the question of money. Oubre made $14 million last season, but the offers up to this point were topping out around the mid-level exception of $9.5 million. The Hornets and Oubre at talking about a multi-year deal starting at around $12 million, reports Haynes.

Expect this deal to get done soon, Oubre will want to before more cap space around the league dries up.

Here's the latest on the Hornets

Hornets reportedly showing interest in Lauri Markkanen Hornets signing Ish Smith to $4.5M salary Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk signing with Lakers

Report: Charlotte Hornets, Kelly Oubre nearing a deal originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories