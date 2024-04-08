Report: Charlotte Hornets to interview Lindsey Harding for head coach vacancy

(KTXL) – Stockton Kings head coach Lindsey Harding is reportedly getting interest from an NBA team to be its next head coach.

According to ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets have been granted permission to interview Harding.

The Hornets also reportedly received permission to interview Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez.

Charlotte is looking to find a successor for Steve Clifford, who plans to step down as head coach and transition into a front office role with the franchise at the end of this season.

The Hornets’ reported interest in Harding comes after winning the G League Coach of the Year Award, the first woman to earn that honor.

In her first year as the team’s head coach, Lindsey Harding led the Stockton Kings to the best record in the NBA G League (24-10) and an appearance in the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Harding, a former No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, spent four seasons as an assistant/player development coach in Sacramento before becoming the head coach in Stockton.

