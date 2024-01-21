Report: Charles Omenihu, Willie Gay are expected to play for Chiefs-Bills

The Chiefs have a couple of questionable defensive players for Sunday's matchup with the Bills, but it sounds like they will be on the field.

Per James Palmer of NFL Media, defensive end Charles Omenihu (hamstring/illness) and linebacker Willie Gay (neck) are expected to play in the divisional round.

Omenihu was a full participant in practice all week.

Gay was added to the injury report late in the week as a limited participant on Friday.

Kansas City previously downgraded receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) to out. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and offensive lineman Wanya Morris (concussion) were previously ruled out. Receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring) is also questionable.