Report: Chargers, WR Mike Williams agree to contract extension

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chargers are surpassing the franchise tag and locking wide receiver Mike Williams to a new contract extension.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the contract is for three years worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing.

Had Los Angeles chosen to place the tag on Williams, it would have kept him around for one more season, which would have cost approximately $18.419 million in 2022.

Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, made $15.68 million on the fifth-year option last season.

Under Joe Lombardi, Williams had a career year with 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Further, he had six game-tying or go-ahead touchdowns, the most in the NFL.

