Report: Chargers trying to re-sign Denzel Perryman ahead of free agency

Linebacker Denzel Perryman is No. 54 on our list of this year’s top free agents, but the Chargers would prefer if he didn’t make it to March 13 without a new contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is trying to sign Perryman to a new deal before the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

Perryman has been an effective piece of the Chargers defense when healthy, but the healthy part of the equation has been a tricky one for him the last couple of years. Perryman played only nine games last year due to a knee injury and he was limited to seven games in 2017 after opening the regular season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Perryman had 88 tackles and an interception in the 16 games he has played the last two years. A short-term, prove-it deal might be in the cards wherever he winds up and it may work out best for him to wait until he’s able to hear from other teams before committing to a return to the Chargers.