Report: Chargers are targeting NaVorro Bowman to be their linebackers coach

Jim Harbaugh and NaVorro Bowman appear headed for a reunion.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are targeting Bowman to be their next linebackers coach. Rapoport notes that Los Angeles and Bowman have not yet come to an agreement, but the belief is that the two sides will do just that.

Bowman was a third-round pick in the 2010 draft, but did not become a starter until Harbaugh became the 49ers head coach in 2011. He was then a first-team All-Pro for each of the next three seasons, helping lead a dominant San Francisco defense.

Bowman suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the 2013 NFC Championship Game, missing the entire 2014 season. But he came back in 2015 and was once again a first-team All-Pro.

The 49ers released Bowman early on in the 2017 season and he went on to start 10 games for the Raiders that year.