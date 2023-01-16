Report: Chargers ‘strongly considering’ keeping HC Brandon Staley

After their collapse to the Jaguars, the talk surrounding the Chargers has been whether or not head coach Brandon Staley will be back next season.

Despite all the speculations, Staley’s job status is likely safe.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Los Angeles is strongly considering keeping Staley. Staley is expected to meet with ownership in the near future, and internal talks are ongoing.

Staley has been scrutinized for his decision to play the team’s starters in Week 18 against the Broncos, which resulted in wide receiver Mike Williams injuring his back, keeping him out of the playoff game against Jacksonville.

Then, there was the implosion on Saturday night.

The front office’s argument for keeping Staley could be that despite blowing the third-largest lead in NFL postseason history, he improved from 9-8 in his first season to 10-7 and took the Chargers to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, all while dealing with a handful of injuries to key players.

In Schultz’s report, he added that there is a chance Staley will have to make significant staff changes.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has been under fire for his system not being tailored to quarterback Justin Herbert’s strengths. Despite having immense arm talent and strength, Herbert has been relegated to quick and underneath throws most of the time.

We now wait for the official decision.

