Report: Chargers signing long snapper Matt Overton

The Chargers added a player to the roster on Monday.

Los Angeles is signing veteran long snapper Matt Overton, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The acquisition comes after the team’s current long snapper, Cole Mazza, suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener against the Rams.

Overton, 36, is in his ninth NFL season. This wouldn’t mark the first time Overton has walked through the doors of the Bolts headquarters, as he was signed in November of 2019, but was released three days later.

Most recently, he played for the Titans in 2020. Prior to that, Overton snapped for the Colts (2012-16), in which he made the Pro Bowl in 2013, and the Jaguars (2017-18).