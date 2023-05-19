Report: Chargers signing DT Nick Williams

The Chargers are signing defensive tackle Nick Williams to a one-year deal, according to former Bolts quarterback Chase Daniel.

Daniel tweeted a photo of him with Williams with the news of the signing, adding, “I’m the source!!”

Per source, the #Chargers are signing former Giants DT Nick Williams to a one year deal. Entering year 11, Williams provides some key depth at a position of need for the @Chargers. #BoltUp I’m the source!! pic.twitter.com/kvkjawC68Z — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) May 18, 2023

Last season, Williams played eight games, seven of which were starts for the Giants, before suffering a biceps injury that landed him on the injured reserve.

Drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL draft, Williams was a part of the Chiefs, Dolphins, Bears and Lions before signing with New York last year.

Williams is familiar with defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, as Rodgers served in the same role with Chicago when Williams was there in 2018 and 2019.

Williams has played 83 games with 42 starts and has amassed 125 tackles with 14 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits.

The Chargers’ roster currently sits at 89 players, which means they can add one more to hit the 90-player threshold.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire