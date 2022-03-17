Report: Chargers re-signing DL Christian Covington

The Chargers are bringing back one of their defensive free agents.

Los Angeles is re-signing defensive tackle Christian Covington, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Covington spent 2021 with the Bolts, appearing in 16 games with three starts. He totaled 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Signed last offseason, Covington was a reliable rotation piece on the defensive line. His role should be the same behind the two new additions, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.