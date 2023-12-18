Report: Chargers sign QB Will Grier off Patriots' practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots lost quarterback Malik Cunningham last week when the Baltimore Ravens signed him off New England's practice squad. The same thing happened Monday with a different quarterback.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Los Angeles Chargers have signed quarterback Will Grier off the Patriots' practice squad.

The #Chargers signed QB Will Grier off the #Patriots' practice squad, per source.



The first significant move by interim GM JoJo Wooden. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2023

Grier was on the Dallas' Cowboys roster in training camp and the preseason. He was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in September. He joined the Patriots later that month. Grier was waived by the Patriots in late November before rejoining their practice squad a few days after.

Despite the Patriots' lackluster play at quarterback, Grier did not take a single snap for the team. Bailey Zappe has likely cemented his standing as the starter for the remainder of the season. Mac Jones is the backup. They are the only quarterbacks on the Patriots' active roster or practice squad.

Grier could finally get an opportunity to play with the Chargers. Justin Herbert is out for the season due to injury. Easton Stick started in his place last Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Chargers 63-21.

Grier, Stick and rookie Max Duggan are the Chargers' options at quarterback entering Week 16 when they host the Buffalo Bills.