Chargers' safety Derwin James to miss 'significant' time with right foot fracture

Los Angeles Chargers second-year safety Derwin James has a gray walking boot on his lower right leg after an injury he suffered on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted on Friday that James “will be out a significant amount of time” but the exact timeline and nature of the injury is unknown as of this writing.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m. ET): Via Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers announced that James has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and “he will continue to be evaluated.” That’s the bone on the outside of your foot, connecting to the bone of your pinky toe.

The 17th pick in last year’s draft, James was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a rookie, starting every game for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has already been without standout left tackle Russell Okung, who is recovering from a pulmonary embolism suffered in June, running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out in pursuit of a contract extension, and receiver Keenan Allen, who may miss the rest of the preseason with an ankle injury.

James is a key piece of the Chargers’ defense, which is expected to be one of the best in the NFL this season.

