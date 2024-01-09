Report: Chargers request to interview Steve Wilks, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Todd Monken

The Chargers have started the process of replacing Brandon Staley, who they fired as head coach Dec. 15.

The team has requested interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, NFL Media reports.

Wilks is the only one of the four with previous head coaching experience.

He went 3-13 in 2018 in his only season with the Cardinals, and he was 6-6 as the Panthers' interim coach in 2022.

The 49ers rank eighth in total defense and third in scoring defense.

The Chargers become the second team to request Johnson and Glenn after the Commanders also are interested in the Lions' coordinators.

Monken also has received a request from the Panthers.

He is in his first season with Baltimore after three seasons at Georgia. Monken previously was offensive coordinator of the Browns and the Buccaneers.