Report: Chargers request interview with Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson

As the Chargers look to find their next offensive coordinator, they requested to interview Rams quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson for the position, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Robinson started as an Oklahoma State star quarterback in 2007-09. After that, he bounced around the NFL for four years, mainly as a practice-squad quarterback, and never appeared in a game. Robinson then became a quarterback trainer in the Dallas area and an analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, who has hired various young, inexperienced coaches, brought in Robinson as assistant quarterbacks coach. Robinson moved to assistant wide receivers coach in 2020, then back to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021. When Kevin O’Connell got the Vikings head coaching job, McVay hired Robinson as quarterback coach and pass-game coordinator, where he elevated Matt Stafford and helped Baker Mayfield find success in L.A upon becoming the starter.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley is familiar with Robinson, having been on the Rams’ staff in 2020 when he was their defensive coordinator.

