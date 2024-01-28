Report: Chargers request to interview Marcus Brady for offensive coordinator vacancy

The Chargers have requested to interview Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Brady finished up his first season as the Eagles’ senior offensive assistant.

Before joining Philadelphia, Brady was with the Colts for five seasons, starting as their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018.

That year, he helped Andrew Luck finish with one of the best seasons of his career, in which he threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns en route to winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Brady was promoted to quarterbacks coach the following season. In 2020, Philip Rivers finished the season in the top ten of completion percentage (68%) and passing yards (4,169).

He became the Colts’ offensive coordinator in 2021. That year, Philadelphia finished second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (149.4) and yards per carry (5.1) and tied for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (22).

Before joining the NFL ranks, Brady was an offensive coordinator in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for eight seasons.

