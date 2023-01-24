Report: Chargers request to interview Joe Brady for offensive coordinator vacancy

The Chargers continue their search to find their next offensive coordinator, as they have requested to interview Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Brady brings plenty of offensive firepower to the table, having worked under Sean Payton in New Orleans as an offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018.

Brady brought that knowledge to Baton Rouge as LSU’s passing-game coordinator. He helped Joe Burrow become the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and was one of the masterminds behind the 2019 LSU offense, considered one of the greatest offenses in college football history.

He was rewarded by making the leap to the NFL, where he became the offensive coordinator for the Panthers briefly in 2020 before an apparent falling out with then-head coach Matt Rhule in his second season.

