Report: Chargers release OL Trai Turner

After one season, the Chargers are moving on from Trai Turner.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles officially released Turner after attempting to trade him on Friday.

After being acquired in a trade that involved tackle Russell Okung last offseason, the thought was that Turner was going to be an immediate upgrade at the right guard spot.

However, the five-time Pro Bowler failed to live up to expectations. Turner missed seven games and when he was on the field, his play was lackluster.

While he could have turn things around next season, L.A. thought they’re better off finding his replacement elsewhere rather than taking another chance with him as their starter.

With the Bolts letting go of him, they clear up $11.5 million in cap savings.

The Chargers will have a pool of free agents to choose from or they could fill the void through the draft.