Report: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler expected to miss multiple weeks

The Chargers were already missing four offensive starters heading into Sunday’s contest with the Buccaneers, and another one was added to the crop late in the first quarter.

Running back Austin Ekeler hurt the left side of his lower body and needed to be carted off. Coach Anthony Lynn said that he didn’t have much information about the extent of the injury, but added that it “looked pretty bad.”

Ekeler was spotted postgame with crutches and a brace to help him with the hyperextended knee and hamstring injury he is thought to have suffered today. He will have an MRI on Monday but he is expected to miss multiple weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ekeler’s absence was felt as the running game was lackluster after he left the game. Los Angeles had their worst outing on the ground thus far, finishing with only 46 yards. Quarterback Justin Herbert led the team in that category, compiling 14 yards.

RBs Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley failed to get over 10 yards.

We will update when he find out what Ekeler’s injury is.