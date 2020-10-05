Report: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler suffered ‘serious hamstring injury’, likely headed to IR

The Chargers lost another key player Sunday.

Running back Austin Ekeler suffered a serious hamstring injury, and while we don’t know the actual diagnosis, it’s likely that he will be placed on the injured reserve with the hope of returning later in the season, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Ekeler was carted into the locker room late in the first quarter of the loss to the Buccaneers. He never returned, and following the game, coach Anthony Lynn said the injury “looked pretty bad.”

Losing Ekeler will be huge, as he’s been one of the team’s top offensive weapons. In his absence, Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will carry the load.