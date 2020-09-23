Report: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor missed Week 2 after doctor accidentally punctured his lung

Tyrod Taylor missed Week 2 after doctor accidentally punctured his lung originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a surprise scratch for the team's Week 2 contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He left the stadium and was transferred to a nearby hospital after suffering chest pains during pregame warmups.

Now, we know why.

One of the Chargers' team doctors accidentally punctured Taylor's lung just before kickoff while trying to administer an injection for the quarterback's already cracked ribs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

Per Schefter, the NFL Players Association is investigating the medical mishap. Doctors have told Taylor to sideline "indefinitely," although the quarterback wants to play this week, according to Schefter.

With Taylor sidelined, rookie and No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert made his NFL debut and impressed. The former Oregon star finished 22-of-33 for 311 yards, two total touchdowns and one interception.

When asked if Herbert would be the starter moving forward, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn backed Taylor, saying the veteran would be Los Angeles' QB1 as soon as he's healthy again.