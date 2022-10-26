Report: Chargers planning to sign EDGE Jeremiah Attaochu

The Chargers are planning to sign edge defender Jeremiah Attaochu, pending a physical, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Attaochu is no stranger to the Bolts, as he was their 2014 second-round pick and played for them through the 2017 season.

Attaochu, 29, is in his ninth NFL season. He was with the Bears last season but tore his pectoral in Week 5 and was released in June. This year, he spent some time on the Ravens’ practice squad before being waived.

Attaochu has 20.5 sacks in eight seasons. He recently had a solid campaign in 2020 with the Broncos, logging 31 tackles, 21 pressures, five sacks, and nine quarterback hits in 13 games.

Following the loss to Joey Bosa, who was placed on the injured reserve list with a groin injury, there was no production at the edge defender position aside from Khalil Mack.

Chris Rumph II and Kyle Van Noy have struggled to get to the quarterback, amassing ten and eight pressures in seven games, respectively. Further, Rumph is expected to miss weeks with an MCL sprain.

