Report: Chargers plan to hold onto offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

The Chargers promoted Shane Steichen from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator when they fired Ken Whisenhunt during the regular season and it appears they’ll be giving him the job on a permanent basis.

NFL Media reports that the Chargers plan to bring Steichen back for the 2020 season. His contract is set to expire so a new deal has to be worked out before anything can be set in stone.

Whisenhunt was fired after the Chargers beat the Bears to improve their record to 3-5 halfway through the season. The Chargers would score about three more points and pick up 30 more yards per game after the change, but they only won two of their final eight games.

The hope will be that a full offseason with Steichen in the job will lead to better results on that front, although some key pieces of information like the identity of the team’s starting quarterback will have a lot to do with how the unit performs in 2020.