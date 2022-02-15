Report: Chargers move to hire Brendan Nugent as OL coach

The Chargers lost Frank Smith to the Dolphins as he became their offensive coordinator, so they were left looking for a new offensive line coach.

The Chargers are seeking to hire Brendan Nugent as Smith’s replacement, Gilber Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

Nugent had that role with the Saints last season.

Nugent joined the Saints in 2015 and assisted Dan Roushar with the offensive line since 2016. He earned a promotion before last season after Roushar took over the tight ends and run game coordinator, replacing Dan Campbell.

Before arriving in New Orleans, Nugent served as an offensive quality control coach with the Bears from 2013-14. He was with Marc Trestman in the CFL in 2012, serving as the Alouettes’ special teams assistant and offensive quality control coach.

