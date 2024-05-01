Report: Chargers met with free agent WR Tyler Boyd

The Chargers continue to pursue the wide receiver market despite adding three in the 2024 NFL draft.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team met with former Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd in Los Angeles this week.

Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd was in Los Angeles this week to meet with the #Chargers and will also head to the #Titans later this week, per source, Market should heat up for Boyd, who has 513 catches for 6,000 yards over eight seasons in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/7bMUcM89KK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2024

The team registered reported preliminary interest in Boyd, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and D.J. Chark. Los Angeles hosted Chark for a visit at the facility last week prior to the draft.

Joe Hortiz has been adamant that adding talent doesn’t stop at any point on the football calendar. The Chargers took Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson in the draft.

Boyd will enter his ninth NFL season in 2024. It appears as though it will be his first year outside of Cincinnati. He’s already put up 6000 yards and 31 touchdowns in his eight seasons.

Boyd’s production has dipped to some extent, with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins taking up significant roles for the Bengals. A season-ending wrist injury to quarterback Joe Burrow is also a variable in the related offensive production decline.

Generally, Boyd is still a relatively reliable slot presence. However, the eight-year vet has seen some target metrics, like yards per route run (1.15 in 2023) and yards per reception (10.0 in 2023), dip to career lows.

The Chargers seem likely to sign a receiver soon despite having 10 on the roster already. So far, their room contains:

Quentin Johnston

Josh Palmer

Ladd McConkey

Derius Davis

Simi Fehoko

Brenden Rice

Cornelius Johnson

Jaylen Johnson (UDFA)

Jaelen Gill (UDFA)

Leon Johnson (UDFA)

