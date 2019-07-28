Report: Chargers, Melvin Gordon are $2 million to $3 million per year apart

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is holding out for a new contract. The Chargers and Gordon are talking about that new contract. But they still have a lot more talking to do.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the Chargers and Gordon are $2 million to $3 million per year apart in their negotiations. That’s a big number, one that quickly expands on a three-, four-, or five-year extension.

Robinson writes that the Chargers are angling for a bump over the five-year, $41.25 million ($8.25 million per year) extension signed by Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, and that Gordon wants something more like Cardinals running back David Johnson‘s three-year, $39 million ($13 million per year) package. Robinson suggests that $12 million per year plus incentives will get it done.

Of course, structure will be very important, given that the team can feel very differently about a running back after only one season. The Rams, for example, possibly would like to escape running back Todd Gurley‘s contract given his knee. The guarantees keep them from doing that. Gordon will need something that essentially forces the Chargers to keep him for the next two years.

The gap nevertheless remains significant, and possibly something that can’t be closed. Which may be fine with the Chargers, who ultimately may make a final offer and then wait for Gordon to take it or to not take it. As quarterback Philip Rivers has said, it’s a deep position for the Chargers, and they’re willing to go forward with the guys they have.