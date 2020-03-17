Where will Tom Brady sign? The Chargers think somewhere other than Los Angeles.

That’s the word from Jim Trotter of NFL Media, who reports that the Chargers made a serious run at Brady but the team believes Brady has decided to go elsewhere.

The report also says the Chargers think Brady thinks the East Coast is a better place for his family to live than the West Coast.

Brady announced today that he will be leaving New England after 20 years. The Buccaneers are believed to be the team making the most aggressive play for him, but no contract can be signed until Wednesday afternoon.

Report: Chargers made a run at Brady, but they think he’s going elsewhere originally appeared on Pro Football Talk