Report: Chargers interviewed DeMarcus Covington for defensive coordinator job

Report: Chargers interviewed Patriots' Covington for DC opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

DeMarcus Covington's NFL coaching career is trending in the right direction, it appears.

The Los Angeles Chargers interviewed the New England Patriots' defensive line coach for their open defensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Covington also interviewed for the Cardinals' defensive coordinator job last week before new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon brought on Nick Rallis, who worked with him on the Philadelphia Eagles' staff in 2022.

Covington is just 33 years old and in his seventh season as a Patriots assistant (he's been New England's defensive line coach since 2020), so it's a good sign for his career development that he's already garnering interest for DC jobs.

That said, it doesn't appear Covington will land the Chargers gig; NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Los Angeles plans to promote assistant coach Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator, so it's possible that the Chargers were just doing their due diligence by interviewing Covington.

The Patriots have had plenty of turnover on their coaching staff in recent years -- Nick Caley was the latest assistant to depart this offseason -- so they'd benefit from Covington sticking around for at least another season.