Report: Chargers to interview Ravens executive Joe Hortiz a second time on Thursday

The Chargers are bringing in Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz for a second interview for their General Manager job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hortiz had his first interview with the team Jan. 13.

Hortiz has worked closely with Ravens coach John Harbaugh since 2019. Harbaugh's brother, Jim, agreed to terms as the Chargers' head coach Wednesday.

The Chargers fired General Manager Tom Telesco along with head coach Brandon Staley late in the regular season.

The team interviewed Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown for the G.M. job on Wednesday.