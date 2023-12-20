Report: Chargers interested in Jim Harbaugh for head coaching job

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Chargers are interested in Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching job.

“It’s unclear if the feeling is mutual, as Harbaugh gets set to coach the Wolverines in their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance,” Schultz added.

Harbaugh is heading into his third straight College Football Playoff appearance with Michigan, who will face Alabama on New Year’s Day.

Harbaugh has drawn interest from NFL teams in the last two offseasons. He had an interview with the Vikings in 2022 and the Broncos in 2023 for their head coaching vacancies. He returned to coach the Wolverines both times.

Harbaugh was the head coach of the 49ers for four seasons, finishing with a 44-19-1 record and leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.

Given his experience and success as a head coach at the college and professional level, it is no surprise that the Chargers are interested in Harbaugh.

It will come down to if Harbaugh is ready to leap back into the NFL. According to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson, Michigan is working on a five-year contract extension for Harbaugh that is worth $11 million per year.

However, something could hold Harbaugh back from returning, as he could be facing a season-long suspension in 2024 for Michigan allegedly stealing signs in an illegal fashion through the use of advanced scouting and technology.

Should he decide to return to the NFL, Harbaugh will likely be at the top of the Chargers’ wish list.

