Report: Chargers hosted DL Savion Jackson on pre-draft visit

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers hosted North Carolina State defensive lineman Savion Jackson on a pre-draft visit last week.

Jackson had both his 2021 and 2022 seasons cut short due to injury, but he managed to stay healthy for most of this past season, logging personal bests in tackles (40), tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (2.5).

A former big-time recruit, Jackson is a strong run defender, finishing with an 80.6 overall grade in that department.

The Chargers signed Poona Ford in free agency, but they still need to find players to fill out the depth chart.

Jackson projects as a Day 3 selection/priority free agent.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire