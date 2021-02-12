The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Cody Cejda to serve as the special assistant to head coach Brandon Staley, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Cejda has been the director of football operations and strategy for Northwestern University’s football team. Cejda has been in that role for the last 10 years and has spent 11 years in total as part of the program under head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Per his biography on the school’s website, Cejda has a wide variety of tasks on his plate that included serving as the point of contact for NFL teams. He handled a lot of the logistics for the program, such as travel plans. He also has a part in the school’s recruiting as well.

Cejda will be assisting the analytics program with the Chargers as well as having other responsibilities, per the report.

Report: Chargers hiring Cody Cejda as special assistant to head coach Brandon Staley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk